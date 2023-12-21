Ex-Lions Abdul Malek and Zulkifli Kartoyoho among four former footballers to get life bans lifted

SINGAPORE – Gratitude, relief and cautionary messages are what former national footballers Abdul Malek Mohammad and Zulkifli Kartoyoho have to share, after their lifetime bans from football activities were rescinded following successful appeals.

On Dec 21, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced that its council has lifted the suspensions on former Lions goalkeeper Abdul Malek and midfielder Zulkifli, as well as ex-Balestier Central defender Manap Hamat and former Singapore pre-Olympic reserve goalkeeper Mizan Ulot. The quartet had received their life bans at various points from 1995 to 1998.

In 1997, Abdul Malek and Manap were convicted after accepting money to fix matches while playing for Balestier in the previous year. Manap was given a 20-week jail term and a penalty of $12,000, while Abdul Malek was handed three weeks’ jail and a $6,000 penalty.

Zulkifli was not convicted, but was given a life ban in 1998 after admitting that he had taken bribes to fix matches.

Mizan was jailed for eight months and fined $100 in 1995 for accepting money from a bookie to fix matches involving his teams Changi United and Brazilian Boys Team in 1994.

Abdul Malek, who has two silver medals and two bronzes from the 1985, 1989, 1991 and 1993 SEA Games, thanked his lawyer Abdul Rohim Sarip and FAS president Bernard Tan for their assistance, and friends for their support.

The 57-year-old, who is now in limousine services, told The Straits Times: “I just wanted to clear my name from the list, and so I made the appeal with Manap in 2022. I’m relieved the appeal is successful and I can start playing organised veterans’ football again.

“Definitely, I have regrets. I lost everything. I have been playing football from young and I lost the opportunity to play the sport I love so much, and I lost precious time. I had to find work from scratch and I’m lucky I have a job now.

“Hopefully, young footballers can learn from my mistake and not get involved in anything that is against the law and brings the game into disrepute.”

Zulkifli, who was also part of the 1989 and 1991 teams that won SEA Games silver and bronze respectively, expressed remorse too.

The 59-year-old, who has an Asian Football Confederation B coaching licence and is now in the construction line, thanked Balestier chairman S. Thavaneson for helping with his appeal letter.

He said: “I’m happy this is behind me now. I definitely regret what I did because it was wrong and it cut short my football career.

“Over the years, I have had many friends ask me to appeal for the ban to be lifted because they felt I could still impart my knowledge and experience. Now that this is done, I’ll try to help and contribute to Singapore football again if the right opportunity comes along.”

In assessing the appeals by the four individuals, the FAS Council, which is authorised to review such matters and has the power to revoke lifetime bans, adhered to the FAS Constitution while considering the circumstances of the violation and the punishment meted out by the court.

In its statement, the FAS said that its council noted that “each individual had already served over 25 years of suspension, in addition to their respective court-imposed sentences such as serving their jail terms. The four individuals have also kept clean records since”.

Tan said: “The FAS believes in the principles of fairness, justice and the opportunity for redemption.

“This compassionate decision reflects our commitment to balancing punitive measures with a belief in the potential for rehabilitation, while reaffirming that our stance against match-fixing remains unwavering.”

In 2022, the late former FAS president Lim Kia Tong had also announced the lifting of a life ban on former Singapore striker K. Kannan, who was sanctioned in 1995 after being convicted of conspiring to bribe a Singapore player ahead of a Malaysian league match against Perlis in 1994.