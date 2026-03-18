Ex-England striker Carroll named Dagenham's interim boss

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March 18 - Former England striker Andy Carroll has added the role of interim manager to his growing list of responsibilities at non-league side Dagenham & Redbridge, where he already serves as both player and part-owner.

Carroll, who has previously played for Liverpool, West Ham United and Newcastle United in the Premier League, joined the sixth-tier club on a three-year contract in July last year.

He scored six goals in 12 appearances in the National League South but has been sidelined by injury in recent months. The 37-year-old's investment in the club was confirmed last month when he became a shareholder, and he now replaces Lee Bradbury as manager.

Carroll's appointment came on the heels of YouTuber KSI's arrival at the club as a shareholder and strategic partner earlier this month.

Dagenham & Redbridge are 12th in the league standings with 56 points from 39 matches. REUTERS