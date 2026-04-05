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Ex-Brazil and Chelsea midfielder Oscar retires with heart problem

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Sao Paulo midfielder Oscar (left) in action against Libertad midfielder Alvaro Campuzano in May 2025, during group stage matches for the Copa Libertadores.

Sao Paulo midfielder Oscar (left) in action against Libertad midfielder Alvaro Campuzano in May 2025, during group stage matches for the Copa Libertadores.

PHOTO: AFP

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  • Oscar, former Brazil international, retires at 34 due to cardiac issues (vasovagal syncope) discovered after fainting during a medical.
  • The ex-Chelsea and Shanghai Port player ends his career at Sao Paulo, where he also began his career.
  • Oscar won titles in England and China, also earning 48 caps for Brazil, including playing in the 2014 World Cup.

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BRASILIA - Former Brazil international Oscar has been forced to retire at the age of 34 with cardiac issues, his club Sao Paulo confirmed on April 4.

The attacking midfielder was hospitalised for five days in November after fainting during a routine medical and has not played since.

A vasovagal syncope, caused by a sudden drop in blood pressure, heart rate, and cerebral blood flow was observed, forcing Oscar to call time on his career.

He had a contract that was due to expire in 2027.

“I am ending a career here in Sao Paulo that has taken me practically to the four corners of the world,” the former Chelsea and Shanghai Port player said in a club statement.

Oscar played for five seasons with Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles and the Europa League, before moving to Shanghai in 2017, where he won three Chinese Super League titles.

In 2025, he returned to Sao Paulo where he started his career.

Capped 48 times for Brazil, Oscar won the FIFA Confederations Cup and played in the 2014 World Cup on home soil. AFP

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Heart/Cardiac diseases

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.