Ex-Arsenal, Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas hangs up boots

MADRID - Former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas announced his retirement from football at the age of 36 on Saturday, revealing his plans to immediately go into coaching.

Fabregas won the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships with Spain, two Premier League titles with Chelsea and La Liga with Barcelona.

“It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots,” Fabregas wrote on social media.

“It has been a journey that I’ll never forget,” he added.

“From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all.

“I lived experiences that I never thought in a million years I would even come close to.”

Fabregas set up Andres Iniesta to score the winning goal against the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final in Johannesburg.

He began his career in the Barcelona academy before joining Arsenal as a 16-year-old in 2003. He won the 2005 FA Cup with the Gunners and started the 2-1 loss to Barcelona in the Champions League final the following season.

He returned to Barcelona in 2011 and spent three years at Camp Nou before signing for Chelsea.