Everyone who enters Anfield has to be on their toes, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for a “proper performance” against a tight-knit Luton Town side as he prepares for his team’s English Premier League home clash on Jan 21.

The Reds, who are top of the standings and hoping to win the league title in Klopp’s last season in charge, are aiming to extend their unbeaten top-flight home run to 25 matches.

After brushing aside Brentford 4-1 over the weekend, Liverpool return home on a two-match winning run and a trip to Anfield should be daunting for any opponent.

Luton head into the clash on the back of a 2-1 home loss to Manchester United but Klopp has warned his men against complacency.

“Set-pieces are a strength (of Luton) but I have to say the way they play, they play incredible and even in games they lost they were in it,” he said.

“We experienced a tough game there (1-1 draw) and now in possession they found a structure where everyone is comfortable.

“Ross Barkley is a nice story where he is back to his best, or better. A deeper role, disciplined and extremely strong.

“They are a really together (squad). The situation when their captain (Tom Lockyer collapsed) brought them closer... In general they deserve respect. We have to show that with a proper Liverpool performance. Everyone who enters the gate to Anfield has be on their toes.”

Regardless of what happens in the clash between third-placed Manchester City and Brentford on Jan 20 – that match kicked off after press time – Liverpool will still remain top of the table.

The Reds have not lost at home since a defeat by Leeds United in October 2022 and will be full of confidence in front of their fans, as they seek another morale-boosting win ahead of the League Cup final against Chelsea this weekend.

Klopp will also be buoyed by the fact that his men have scored at least twice in each of their last five victories on home soil, but they are also hoping to clinch their first Anfield clean sheet in 2024.

Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota suffered injuries in the win over Brentford, with the latter’s knee issue appearing to be a serious concern, so Mohamed Salah should make his first start since New Year’s Day after recovering from injury.

Stefan Bajcetic, Joel Matip, Ben Doak, Thiago Alcantara, Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold also remain on the sidelines, while Caoimhin Kelleher could deputise for injured goalkeeper Alisson Becker again.

“Not great, would like to say (we have) no issues but we have some,” Klopp added. “That is the situation. But as long as we have 11 players we will go for it and that is the idea.

“We have a situation now where it’d be better when we had no injuries but at the moment you just deal with it and we have no excuse. We will go for it. There are 5,000 ways to win a game we just have to find one.”