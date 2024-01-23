Everyone is involved in Liverpool’s quest to win League Cup, says assistant boss Pep Lijnders

LONDON – Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes that his team are all in it together as they prepare for their League Cup semi-final, second leg at Fulham on Jan 24.

The Reds are leading 2-1 on aggregate, having trailed to an early goal from the Cottagers in the first leg at Anfield earlier in January before fighting back with two goals in front of their home fans. That result meant that Fulham must now win on home soil against the nine-time winners, if they are to make it to Wembley in February in hopes of winning their first major trophy.

Liverpool, however, are not backing down as Lijnders pointed to the hunger of every player in the squad.

“Playing a semi-final is great and the chance to go to Wembley, an iconic stadium. It all impacts development and gives players constant opportunities when they know they are not playing today, but a Cup game next week so they train better,” said the Dutchman, who was on media duty on Jan 23 in place of manager Jurgen Klopp.

“Everyone is involved, you are (aiming to) reach finals, it’s important and it gives opportunities.”

One of those who will relish his chance to make a difference is striker Darwin Nunez, who has scored only five Premier League goals before his brace against Bournemouth the last time out to take his tally to seven in 20 league games.

“We’re really happy with him,” added Lijnders.

“Each game he creates six chances by himself. If he trains how he trains the goals will come because the team is creating. He will get better, improve and he is already important, it is nice to see.”

After an 11-day mid-season winter break, Liverpool were back in Premier League action over the weekend. Klopp’s men defeated Bournemouth 4-0 thanks to two goals each from Nunez and Diogo Jota to move five points clear at the top of the standings – although they have played one game more than second-placed Manchester City.

They will be full of confidence as they seek to win the League Cup which they most recently won in 2021-2022. The Reds have beaten Fulham in seven of their last 10 encounters, including their last three in a row. The Cottagers have won only once, while there were two draws.

They have also showed that they are not missing their talisman and top scorer Mohamed Salah much. The Egyptian forward is at the Africa Cup of Nations but is returning soon to Merseyside for treatment on an injury. Nevertheless, Liverpool have won all three matches in his absence and scored eight times in the process, with the goals spread among the team.

“I know the country is devastated to lose him,” said Lijnders.

“The only reason ours and their medical team decided for him to come back is to give the best chance to make the final if Egypt reach it. The expected return to play is three or four weeks.”