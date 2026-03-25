Everton's Garner keen to replicate Under-21s success with England senior team

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March 25 - Everton midfielder James Garner said he is eager to go a step further and win silverware with England's senior team after lifting the European Under-21 Championship trophy in 2023.

Garner received his first senior call-up last week and could make his debut when England host Uruguay on Friday or against Japan four days later, with manager Thomas Tuchel's contingent split into two separate squads for the two friendly games.

The matches are a key part of England's preparations for this year's World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"For me personally, that was probably one of the best feelings I've ever had, winning the Euros with the under-21s. I just want to go one step further now," Garner told reporters on Tuesday. ell."

Asked about making England's World Cup squad, Garner said: "I've had a very good season, I think, hence, that's why I've been lucky enough to be called up.

"I just need to keep on my form and show everyone what I can do and who knows when the squad ends up getting selected?"

The 25-year-old was rewarded with a call-up for his performances as part of David Moyes' Everton side, who sit eighth in the Premier League standings.

"I think since he (Moyes) came in, not only myself, the club has gone leaps and bounds, so I think that's only testament to him and his staff," said the Everton midfielder, who has also regularly played as a fullback this season.

"I'm very thankful for all the help that he has given me since he came in." REUTERS