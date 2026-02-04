Straitstimes.com header logo

Everton women part ways with coach Sorensen amid league struggles

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester City v Everton - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 11, 2026 Everton manager Brian Sorensen before the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

REUTERS

Feb 4 - Everton parted ways with coach Brian Sorensen on Wednesday after nearly four years in charge after struggling this season in the Women's Super League, where the club sit ninth after winning three of their 14 matches.

Sorensen led Everton to eighth-place finishes in the last two campaigns, but an eight-match winless streak between September and December has left them battling to avoid the bottom of the table and the threat of a relegation play-off.

The 45-year-old won his last match in charge, with Everton beating Aston Villa 2-1 on Sunday to earn their first home win of the league season and go four points clear of bottom side Liverpool.

"Sunday's first win of the season at Goodison Park was important, but it has become evident that a change of direction is necessary to ensure the progression on the pitch we are all striving for," Everton CEO Angus Kinnear said in a statement.

Everton U-18 coach Scott Phelan will take charge of the team on an interim basis, with a trip to London City Lionesses set for Sunday. REUTERS

