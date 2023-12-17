Everton win 2-0 at Burnley to continue climb up the standings

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Everton - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - December 16, 2023 Burnley's James Trafford in action Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Everton - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - December 16, 2023 Everton's Dwight McNeil in action with Burnley's Zeki Amdouni REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Everton - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - December 16, 2023 Everton's Nathan Patterson in action with Burnley's Mike Tresor REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

BURNLEY, England - Everton continued their climb back up the Premier League table after their 10-point deduction with a well-earned 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday, their fifth win in six games.

Amadou Onana and Michael Keane scored for the Merseyside club -- who were docked points last month for breaching profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) relating to losses -- giving them 16 points and 16th place in the standings, seven points clear of the drop zone.

Burnley are one spot above bottom side Sheffield United on goal difference.

Onana headed home from the back post in the 19th minute, leaping high to send the ball past keeper James Trafford off a pinpoint cross from Dwight McNeill.

Keane doubled the Toffees' lead six minutes later after Trafford saved his first attempt and he pounced on the rebound with a shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top