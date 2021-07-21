Everton suspend player pending police probe

LONDON • Everton have suspended an unnamed first-team player who is under police investigation, the English Premier League club said on Monday, without providing any further details about the case.

"The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time," Everton added in a statement on their website.

However, the police confirmed the player, who is reportedly a full international and a first-team regular, was arrested on suspicion of child-sex offences last Friday and has since been released on bail.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on Friday, July 16, 2021, on suspicion of child-sex offences. He is on police bail pending further enquiries."

His name was not disclosed due to legal reasons but British tabloid The Sun said his home was raided as part of the investigation, while a source told the Mirror the allegations have "caused a massive shock".

The insider added: "Clearly, this matter must be fully investigated. Allegations of this nature will cause a considerable amount of alarm among everyone within the club, the fans, and the wider public. This is now a case of waiting to see where the investigation takes us."

English football has been hit by underage sex allegations before. The most high-profile case concerned former Manchester City star Adam Johnson, who was arrested in 2015 and charged over sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

The then 28-year-old England winger's career ended after he was given a six-year jail term the following year.

The child-sex allegations against the Everton player is the second controversy to hit the club in recent weeks.

Last month, they faced a backlash when they appointed former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez as their new manager.

The Spaniard, who had managed Liverpool from 2004 to 2010, had irked Everton fans in 2007 when he called them a "small club".

Merseyside Police had to investigated the display of an anti-Benitez banner close to his home but last week, the 61-year-old said he intends to convince fans that he is the right man for the job.

Everton are preparing for the new season after finishing 10th in the previous campaign. They take on Southampton at Goodison Park on Aug 14.

REUTERS