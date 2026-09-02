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Everton striker Beto completes move to Fiorentina

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Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Everton - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 10, 2026 Everton's Beto celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Everton - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 10, 2026 Everton's Beto celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

REUTERS

Sept 1 - Forward Beto has completed a permanent move from Everton to Serie A club Fiorentina for an undisclosed fee, both teams announced on Tuesday.

• The 28-year-old Guinea-Bissau international made 113 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League club, scoring 25 goals and establishing himself as a popular figure among supporters.

• Beto returns to Italian football three years after departing Udinese, where he recorded 22 goals in 65 appearances.

• Italian and British media report that Fiorentina have agreed to pay a total package worth around £15.4 million ($20.81 million). REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.