Everton stun Newcastle to move out of Premier League relegation zone

LIVERPOOL, England - Everton climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone despite a 10-point deduction as goals from Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto earned a 3-0 win over Newcastle on Dec 7.

The Toffees have been galvanised by the perceived injustice at receiving the toughest sporting sanction dished out in Premier League history for breaches of financial rules.

Newcastle were made to pay for two uncharacteristic errors by England international Kieran Trippier as fatigue hit the injury ravaged Magpies in the closing stages.

McNeil pounced to smash into the top corner 11 minutes from time before Doucoure secured a fifth win in seven games for Everton.

Substitute Beto rounded off victory with his first Premier League goal in stoppage time.

Victory lifts Everton one point clear of the bottom three and they would be in the top half but for the points penalty.

Newcastle remain seventh, four points off the top four.

Everton fans’ fury at the 10-point deduction may have eased from their last home game against Manchester United where they staged mass protests inside and outside the stadium.

However, there was another demonstration in the 10th minute as they held up placards with the Premier League logo alongside the message: “Protecting the few, not the many.”

An upturn in fortunes for Sean Dyche’s men would have been even better but for a consistent failure to make the most of their chances at Goodison.

Bournemouth were the only side Everton had beaten at home in the Premier League since March.

Dyche was left to rue his side’s profligacy in front of a goal as a positive first-half performance went without reward.