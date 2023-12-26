Everton No. 1 Jordan Pickford unsure if it is a good time to face Manchester City

LONDON – Manchester City have won just one of their last six English Premier League matches, their worst league run since 2016, but Everton and England No. 1 Jordan Pickford is unsure if it is a good time to face the champions.

His Everton are in good form, having won four straight league matches without conceding a goal before a 2-1 away defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Dec 23, a match which they were arguably unlucky to end empty-handed.

Said goalkeeper Pickford ahead of the visit of the newly minted Club World Cup winners to Goodison Park on Dec 27: “City are a top team. You don’t win five trophies in a year for no reason. They’re well trained, they’re constantly playing three games in a week. They’re always ready...

“They are champions and they’ve won the lot and I don’t know if it’s going to be a good or bad time to play them. But we are fully prepared and we have to fully respect them but also take our chances when we have opportunities and get after them.”

City manager Pep Guardiola, however, is more certain about how he feels about the prospect of facing Everton now.

After his side’s 4-0 Club World Cup final win over Fluminense in Saudi Arabia on Dec 22, he said: “Goodison Park is not the best place to come back, try to buy a new book and start to write beautiful histories.”

City may have won on their last six Premier League trips to the blue half of Merseyside, but Everton did hand Guardiola one of his most chastening defeats, a 4-0 loss in 2017.