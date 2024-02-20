Everton move out of the bottom three after 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace

LIVERPOOL - An Amadou Onana goal sealed Everton a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and lifted the Merseyside club out of the Premier League relegation zone on Feb 19, with the match watched from the stands by the London side’s new manager Oliver Glasner.

Jordan Ayew had given Palace a second half lead just hours after manager Roy Hodgson stood down and their new boss Glasner was confirmed.

But Onana rose highest at a corner to head in an equaliser for Everton in a game low on quality, but which moves Sean Dyche’s side out of the bottom three and above Luton Town into 17th place.

“We knew it was going to be difficult up here, but we fought hard to get what we could,” Palace defender Joachim Andersen told SkySports.

Everton have 20 points from 25 games, the same as Luton having played a game more, while Palace are in 15th place, five points clear of the drop zone.

“In the last 20 minutes we were maybe defending too deep. We can play better, but we did everything we could tonight, just a bit frustrating to lose a goal in the final 10 minutes.

“We just found out today about the new manager, we will have to see what he can bring to the table. It is really sad for Roy, we wish him well.”

Palace assistant manager Paddy McCarthy took charge in the dugout with Glasner in the stands, and the visitors put in an impressive shift with a press that made it uncomfortable for Everton all evening.

The home side did not have the quality to create much in the way of clear-cut chances, bar from set-pieces, where they have been strong all season and from which they scored their goal.

It will be a point gained for the visitors but two dropped for Everton, who are now winless in their last eight Premier League games.

“Fair play to Palace, they had a sharpness and an edge about them with their new manager watching. They scored a goal out of nothing but I thought we reacted well to that,” Dyche said.

“We did a lot of good things in the second half and created chances, especially from set-pieces and got our goal.”

Palace have not scored from a corner all season but came close when Jean-Philippe Mateta’s header was cleared off the line by Ashley Young.

They led on 66 minutes as Everton failed to deal with a long ball and Ayew fired a shot into the far corner of the net from the edge of the box, a rare moment of real quality in the game.

Everton poured forward after that and while Palace held them at bay reasonably comfortably in open play, they always looked a danger from corners.

When goalkeeper Sam Johnstone failed to reach McNeil’s delivery, Onana headed in his third goal of the season in all competitions, and Everton’s 10th from a set-piece this campaign. REUTERS