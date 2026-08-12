Everton forward Sherif charged by FA over betting rule violations

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Aug 12 - Everton forward Martin Sherif has been charged with breaking the FA's betting rules after allegedly placing 61 bets on soccer matches over a 15-month period, the English governing body said on Wednesday.

Sherif, 20, has not played for Everton's first team and spent last season on loan at third-tier sides Rotherham United and Port Vale.

"It is alleged that the player breached FA Rule E1.2 in respect of 61 bets placed on football matches between 20 November 2024 and 12 February 2026," the FA said in a statement.

"Martin Sherif has until Monday 17 August to provide a response."

Sherif is the latest player to face betting-related charges after Ivan Toney received an eight-month suspension in 2023 for 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules. REUTERS