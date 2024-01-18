Everton edge past Palace to reach FA Cup fourth round

LONDON - Beleaguered Everton found some cheer in a troubling week as they beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in their FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday thanks to an Andre Gomes free kick.

Two days after being charged by the Premier League for an alleged breach of the profitability and sustainability rules, Sean Dyche's struggling side responded in dogged fashion.

There was little to warm the Goodison Park crowd on a raw night on Merseyside until Gomes curled in a free kick three minutes before the interval.

Palace enjoyed the best of the goal-scoring chances but were thwarted on several occasions by keeper Joao Virginia who was playing in the absence of Jordan Pickford.

Everton clung on to set up a fourth-round tie at home to fellow Premier League relegation battlers Luton Town.

Championship side Norwich City set up a fourth-round clash against Liverpool as they came from a goal down to win 3-1 at third-tier Bristol Rovers. REUTERS

