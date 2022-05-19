Everton counting on fans to help avoid relegation

LONDON • Norwich and Watford are already relegated and all that remains is whether Everton, Burnley or Leeds will join them in the Championship next season.

The Toffees can guarantee safety if they beat Crystal Palace at home today. A victory means Leeds will not be able to catch Frank Lampard's men, who have a one-point advantage.

Everton had been haunted by relegation fears for the first time since 1950-51 but an improved run of results over the past month has seen them move slightly ahead of Leeds, in 17th, and 18th-placed Burnley, who are two points back.

Two points from their final two games - they travel to Arsenal on Sunday - will ensure another top-flight season for Lampard's side but he is leaving nothing to chance.

"We're determined, focused," the Everton boss yesterday said at his pre-match press conference.

"We have to approach it as a game at Goodison (Park) and understand it as what it is. It's nice that it's in our hands if we can put in a good performance.

"We're not going to write off a game against Arsenal, no matter what happens on Thursday. We understand the situation and know what we want."

The home fans have created a hot atmosphere in recent games at Goodison Park, particularly during their 1-0 league win over Chelsea earlier this month.

Last weekend's home loss to Brentford was not ideal but the supporters still did their part and Lampard will again be counting on the 12th man today.

"I thank our fans a lot because of the impact they have had in recent weeks," he said.

"I think they (the players) have to understand the occasion, they have to tap into that because it's not the fifth game of the season, it's a game which is really critical. We have to use that."

Relegation-threatened Burnley are equally mentally ready and united in their battle for Premier League survival, interim manager Mike Jackson said ahead of today's match at Aston Villa.

"We know if we get a certain amount of points from these last two games it's in our hands," he said. "This group works better when we play in the now, mentally, we're in a good place. Everybody in the whole place is trying to do their bit, everyone is all in."

This will be Burnley and Villa's second league meeting this month, with the Clarets losing 3-1 earlier.

REUTERS

