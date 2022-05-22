Everton 'confident' they haven't breached FFP

LONDON • Everton are "confident" they did not breach the English Premier League's Financial Fair Play rules, as relegation-threatened rivals Burnley and Leeds United warned they would take legal action.

According to figures published by the BBC and Sky Sports, the Toffees reported losses of £372 million (S$640.3 million) over the last three years.

Premier League rules allow clubs to lose a maximum of £105 million over that period.

However, clubs have been granted the right to write off losses that are caused by the pandemic. In their latest accounts, Everton said £170 million of their losses were caused by Covid-19.

An Everton spokesman said: "We have worked closely with the Premier League to make sure we are compliant.

"We are comfortable we have complied with the rules.

"External auditors have told us what we can and cannot claim against the pandemic.

"If clubs want to take legal action, that's their decision."

In an exclusive in The Times newspaper on Friday afternoon, it was reported both Burnley and Leeds want Everton's finances to be thoroughly investigated and have asked for an "independent commission" to be set up to decide if the Toffees have broken rules.

If there has been a breach, they want the rules to be enforced, and the maximum punishment is a points deduction.

Frank Lampard's side secured a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Thursday to ensure their Premier League survival.

They are in 16th place on 39 points, four better than Burnley, in 17th, and 18th-placed Leeds.

Watford and Norwich City have been relegated and either Burnley or Leeds will join them today.

Much is at stake and it remains to be seen if the league takes action.

Meanwhile, Burnley will look to "attack the moment" one final time as they aim to secure their Premier League status, interim manager Mike Jackson said ahead of their final match of the season against Newcastle United today.

"We know Sunday is going to be emotional, we want to use some of it to have some fire but also take some out of it and attack the moment," he added.

"The players are the ones who are delivering - it's about one more game and one final push."

With a far superior goal difference, Jackson's team will have their fate in their own hands while Leeds travel to Brentford, with both matches kicking off at the same time.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has urged his team to score early to put pressure on Burnley.

"Going into the match, we want to be aggressive, we know we want to win and if we win we give ourselves the best chance," said the American.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE