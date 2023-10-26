Evanilson hat-trick leads Porto to 4-1 win at Antwerp

ANTWERP, Belgium - Striker Evanilson came off the bench to score a hat-trick as Porto rallied from a goal down to beat hosts Royal Antwerp 4-1 in Champions League Group H on Wednesday.

Antwerp took a first-half lead when Alhassan Yusuf swept home a shot from the edge of the box, but Porto were level seconds after halftime through Evanilson’s deflected strike.

Porto hit the front when Stephen Eustaquio placed his shot into the far corner of the net, before Evanilson completed his hat-trick with a volleyed finish and a sublime chip to net his third.

Barcelona top the group with a maximum nine points at the midway point, followed by Porto on six. Shakhtar Donetsk have three points and Antwerp have none. REUTERS