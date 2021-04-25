European Super League's 'Dirty Dozen'

FLORENTINO PEREZ, REAL MADRID (SPAIN)

The Spanish giants' president was the mastermind of the attempted secession. He is refusing to give up even though the proposal no longer looks credible.

JOAN LAPORTA, BARCELONA (SPAIN)

The Catalan club's president insists that the Super League was a necessity but is open to dialogue with European governing body Uefa.

ENRIQUE CEREZO, ATLETICO MADRID (SPAIN)

The publicity-shy club president was never known to be a big supporter of the proposal and after their pullout on Wednesday, the plan looked dead with only the two Spanish giants and Juventus left.

ANDREA AGNELLI, JUVENTUS (ITALY)

The Old Lady's chairman was Perez's chief ally and has paid the price by giving up both the presidency of the European Club Association and his seat on the Uefa executive committee.

STEVEN ZHANG, INTER MILAN (ITALY)

While all is good on the field with the Nerazzurri leading Serie A by 10 points, they are awaiting clarification of the president's plans.

IVAN GAZIDIS, AC MILAN (ITALY)

The chief executive had defended the breakaway league as good for the club and for the whole of football and which "will capture the imagination of billions of soccer fans".

JOEL GLAZER, MANCHESTER UNITED (ENGLAND)

The American billionaire co-chairman wrote to fans acknowledging the club had made a mess of things. "We got it wrong and we want to show that we can put things right," he said.

FERRAN SORIANO, MANCHESTER CITY (ENGLAND)

The chief executive admitted that was a "mistake" for the club to get involved, apologising to supporters for the "disappointment, frustration and anguish".

STAN KROENKE, ARSENAL (ENGLAND)

Amid calls for the Gunners owner, who also controls the Los Angeles Rams, to leave, son Josh, a club director, says they have "no intention of selling" and believe they are fit to "carry on in our position as custodians".

DANIEL LEVY, TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (ENGLAND)

The Spurs chairman said he regretted the "anxiety and upset" caused. Just days earlier he had sacked manager Jose Mourinho after only 17 months as they struggle to qualify for the Champions League.

JOHN HENRY, LIVERPOOL (ENGLAND)

The Reds and Boston Red Sox principal owner apologised for the "disruption" the decision caused and took personal responsibility for the fiasco. "It's something I won't forget," he said in a video.

ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, CHELSEA (ENGLAND)

The Blues' Russian oligarch owner is said to have been stung by the universally negative reaction to the proposal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG