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European hopefuls Brentford and Fulham play out 0-0 draw

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LONDON, April 18 - Brentford and Fulham drew 0-0 in the Premier League on Saturday in a West London derby that could have boosted either side's hopes of a place in Europe but ultimately fell flat.

Home side Brentford, now on five successive league draws, missed a chance to go ahead of Chelsea in sixth while Fulham stayed 12th after a game they really needed to win with English sides vying for as many as 10 slots in Europe next season.

Only six points separate Chelsea (48) in sixth and Newcastle United (42) in 14th place, with Brentford and Fulham having five matches remaining and most of their rivals still with a game in hand.

Brentford, now level on points with Chelsea but behind on goal difference, had a Dango Ouattara left-footed shot tipped over by goalkeeper Bernd Leno in extra time at the Gtech Community stadium. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.