European final could be moved due to crisis

LONDON • European football's governing body Uefa is considering switching this season's Champions League final away from St Petersburg amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis, according to the BBC.

The highlight of Europe's elite club competition is due to take place at the Gazprom Arena on May 28. But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Russia should not be allowed to host football events after Russian President Vladimir Putin deployed Russian troops to two Moscow-backed regions of Ukraine.

Asked whether he would push for the final to be moved, Mr Johnson told lawmakers: "I think it is inconceivable that major international football tournaments can take place in Russia after the invasion of a sovereign country."

Britain's minister for sport Nadine Dorries said she would raise the issue with football authorities.

"I have serious concerns about the sporting events due to be held in Russia, such as the Champions League final, and will discuss with the relevant governing bodies," she said in a tweet.

"We won't allow President Putin to exploit events on the world stage to legitimise his illegal invasion of Ukraine."

Mr Putin has used major sporting events in recent years to showcase his rule and boost Russia's international image. He spent an estimated US$50 billion (S$67.2 billion) to host the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and staged the 2018 football World Cup to widespread acclaim.

Uefa said it has "no plans" to change the venue but it was closely monitoring the situation.

"Any decision would be made in due course if necessary. At present, all matches are planned to take place as scheduled," it said.

Alongside politicians, some major figures from the footballing world also expressed concerns.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who was director of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow until joining United in November, said: "Nobody could really be interested in a sort of war within Europe. This is more important, actually, than a Champions League game."

