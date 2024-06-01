On the Ball

Europe’s managerial merry-go-round shows a lack of top coaches

John Brewin
Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca is heading to Chelsea for the new season. PHOTO: REUTERS
Bayern Munich's new head coach Vincent Kompany attending his presentation at the Allianz Arena in Munich in May. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Jun 01, 2024, 04:25 PM
Published
Jun 01, 2024, 04:20 PM
Bits of the European football’s coaching jigsaw puzzle are dropping into place but it is nowhere near completion. At least Chelsea have appointed Enzo Maresca, who leaves Leicester after pulling them back up to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Kieran McKenna, linked with vacancies at Chelsea, Manchester United and Brighton, has chosen to stay at Ipswich, the club he has pulled up two divisions. His four-year contract makes him one of the best paid managers in the Premier League while also keeping him in the shop window for other vacancies to arise. Maresca, a Pep Guardiola protege, looks like Chelsea’s latest attempt to replicate Manchester City’s successful formula.

