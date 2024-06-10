Euro 2024 is redemption time for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe will not want to remember his previous appearance at a European Championship.

In June 2021, he missed the decisive penalty in a 5-4 shoot-out loss to Switzerland that saw France crash out of Euro 2020 in the last 16. In images that will still be fresh in the memory of the French superstar and his compatriots, Mbappe walked away sheepishly as Swiss players erupted in joy.

It compounded the misery for the then 22-year-old, who did not score a single goal on his Euro debut.

Speaking at a press conference shortly after his recent move to Real Madrid was confirmed, Mbappe admitted that the tournament three years ago was a low point for him and he hopes to put things right this time around.

The 25-year-old said: “I took a slap in the face at the Euro with a failed competition. It’s the big black spot on my CV with the national team.

“The player I am in the World Cup has shown all his qualities, the player at the Euro has everything to prove and after 24 years, people are eager to win this competition.”

Redemption season has arrived for Mbappe as Euro 2024 gets under way. Mbappe, now France’s captain, will be eager to make amends and make it a tournament to remember.

He heads to Germany in fine form, having scored 44 goals, his highest tally in a season, en route to leading Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 and French Cup double.

But now the focus is all on what he can do for France, for whom he has 47 goals in 79 caps.

First, Mbappe and France need to navigate past a few issues which include injuries, a backline hit by indifferent form and a wretched recent history in the competition.

Normally, such a team is written off at a tournament but not Les Bleus, who head to Euro 2024 as one of the favourites.

Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate, who are likely to pair up in the heart of defence, have not enjoyed the most consistent season with Bayern Munich and Liverpool respectively. At left-back, Lucas Hernandez will be missed, although his brother Theo will attempt to fill the void.

On the other side, Barcelona’s Jules Kounde has never really impressed in the right-back role, while goalkeeper Mike Maignan comes into the tournament not being at his sharpest, having missed six of AC Milan’s last seven matches in the Serie A.

Their recent tournament record also does not bode well as France have not won the Euro since 2000.

The litmus test for this France side will arrive early, with Group D set to be a tough examination of their credentials.