Euro 2024 is redemption time for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe will not want to remember his previous appearance at a European Championship.
In June 2021, he missed the decisive penalty in a 5-4 shoot-out loss to Switzerland that saw France crash out of Euro 2020 in the last 16. In images that will still be fresh in the memory of the French superstar and his compatriots, Mbappe walked away sheepishly as Swiss players erupted in joy.
It compounded the misery for the then 22-year-old, who did not score a single goal on his Euro debut.
Speaking at a press conference shortly after his recent move to Real Madrid was confirmed, Mbappe admitted that the tournament three years ago was a low point for him and he hopes to put things right this time around.
The 25-year-old said: “I took a slap in the face at the Euro with a failed competition. It’s the big black spot on my CV with the national team.
“The player I am in the World Cup has shown all his qualities, the player at the Euro has everything to prove and after 24 years, people are eager to win this competition.”
Redemption season has arrived for Mbappe as Euro 2024 gets under way. Mbappe, now France’s captain, will be eager to make amends and make it a tournament to remember.
He heads to Germany in fine form, having scored 44 goals, his highest tally in a season, en route to leading Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 and French Cup double.
But now the focus is all on what he can do for France, for whom he has 47 goals in 79 caps.
First, Mbappe and France need to navigate past a few issues which include injuries, a backline hit by indifferent form and a wretched recent history in the competition.
Normally, such a team is written off at a tournament but not Les Bleus, who head to Euro 2024 as one of the favourites.
Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate, who are likely to pair up in the heart of defence, have not enjoyed the most consistent season with Bayern Munich and Liverpool respectively. At left-back, Lucas Hernandez will be missed, although his brother Theo will attempt to fill the void.
On the other side, Barcelona’s Jules Kounde has never really impressed in the right-back role, while goalkeeper Mike Maignan comes into the tournament not being at his sharpest, having missed six of AC Milan’s last seven matches in the Serie A.
Their recent tournament record also does not bode well as France have not won the Euro since 2000.
The litmus test for this France side will arrive early, with Group D set to be a tough examination of their credentials.
Dutch delight in Germany again?
Just like France, the Netherlands also have pedigree in this competition, having won it before. The Oranje’s ambitions to pip France to top spot in the group will be dampened by their recent head-to-head record, after the teams met each other during the qualifying round, with Les Bleus prevailing in both encounters 4-0 and 2-1.
While Ronald Koeman’s current squad does not possess the world-beating talents that the Dutch teams of old had, history could repeat itself in Deutschland.
The last time a European Championship was hosted in Germany (1988), it was the Netherlands who triumphed as Ruud Gullit lifted the trophy at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, which will also host the Euro 2024 final.
The success in 1988 was down to an ensemble cast. Besides the versatile Gullit, the team’s foundation was built on defensive lynchpins Frank Rijkaard and Koeman and free-scoring Marco van Basten.
This time, the possibility of their success will depend heavily on the effectiveness and dynamism of wingbacks like Denzel Dumfries and Jeremie Frimpong.
Euro 2024’s dark horses
Besides the two former champions, Ralf Rangnick’s pressing machine Austria will also be no pushovers and could be the tournament’s dark horses.
Rangnick, the former Manchester United interim coach, has a reputation as the godfather of gegenpressing, a tactic in which a team immediately attempts to win back possession after losing the ball. And he has brought his high-pressing, attacking style with him to his first international gig.
While they will miss key players through injury, such as midfielder Xaver Schlager, goalkeeper Alexander Schlager, captain David Alaba and striker Sasa Kalajdzic, their form is cause for quiet optimism.
Austria head to Germany buoyed by a run of six wins in their last seven outings, with only one defeat in qualification and a run of results that includes a 2-0 win over the Euro 2024 hosts in November.
The final hurrah
Robert Lewandowski-led Poland were the last team to qualify for the Finals when they edged out Wales 5-4 on penalties in the play-offs, after failing to book a spot directly from a group in which they finished third behind Albania and Czech Republic.
So while they do not arrive in Germany on the back of much momentum, what they will have is motivation.
The Poles have an opportunity to give their captain Lewandowski an international farewell to remember. This is likely to be the 35-year-old’s final major tournament for his country, for whom he has played 149 games and scored 82 goals.
One of Europe’s best forwards in the last decade, Lewandowski is also returning to the country where he made his name, scoring goals aplenty for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.
If Lewandowski, who has just five goals at the Euro since making his debut at the 2012 edition, can find his scoring boots again in Germany and propel Poland to the next round against all odds, there could be no better way to bow out.
France
- World ranking: 2
- Coach: Didier Deschamps
- Previous Euro Finals: 10
- Best result: Winners (1984, 2000)
- Euro 2020: Round of 16
- Key man: Kylian Mbappe
In a squad bursting with ability from back to front, Mbappe remains France’s most lethal weapon. Touted by many to be the world’s best player, he possesses the pace and panache to trouble any defence in world football.
While his adventure in Spain with Real Madrid is set to begin after the Euro, Mbappe and France hope that the latest galactico will walk into the Santiago Bernabeu not just as a former world champion but also as a European Championship winner.
Netherlands
- World ranking: 7
- Coach: Ronald Koeman
- Previous Euro Finals: 10
- Best result: Winners (1988)
- Euro 2020: Round of 16
- Key man: Virgil van Dijk
While Liverpool were only able to win the League Cup, their captain Virgil van Dijk enjoyed an outstanding individual campaign, which saw the strapping centre-back be the only defender shortlisted for the 2023-24 Premier League Player of the Season gong.
The 32-year-old Dutch captain’s reliable presence at the back will be a confidence booster for Netherlands fans and most importantly, the team, who will feel safe knowing that they have one of the world’s best defenders alongside them.
Austria
- World ranking: 25
- Coach: Ralf Rangnick
- Previous Euro Finals: 3
- Best result: Round of 16 (2020)
- Euro 2020: Round of 16
- Key man: Marcel Sabitzer
The former Manchester United loanee comes into the tournament on the back of an excellent individual season with Borussia Dortmund, where the German side went on an unexpected run to the Champions League final.
Expected to take up a more attacking role in midfield or sometimes a second striker position for his nation, Sabitzer could prove to be a match winner for Austria. Do not be surprised if one of them comes via a trademark powerful strike from distance.
Poland
- World ranking: 28
- Coach: Michal Probierz
- Previous Euro Finals: 4
- Best result: Quarter-finals (2016)
- Euro 2020: Group stage
- Key man: Robert Lewandowski
The record holder for the most tournament appearances (11) and most final tournament goals (five) for Poland, Robert Lewandowski will look to increase both counts, but being successful in adding to the latter will decide whether Poland have an extended run in this competition.
By his own high standards, the 2023-24 campaign has not been the most prolific for the lanky forward, with 19 goals in 35 matches representing his lowest league tally since the 2014-15 debut season with Bayern Munich. But a return to Germany with Poland could spell success.