Euro 2024 group stage draw

A general view of the groups during the draw at Germany's Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

HAMBURG, Germany - Following is the Euro 2024 group stage draw which was made at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, Germany, on Dec 2:

Group A

Germany (hosts)

Scotland

Hungary

Switzerland

Group B

Spain

Croatia

Italy

Albania

Group C

Slovenia

Denmark

Serbia

England

Group D

Play-off winner A (Poland/Wales/Finland/Estonia)

Netherlands

Austria

France

Group E

Belgium

Slovakia

Romania

Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland)

Group F

Turkey

Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg)

Portugal

Czech Republic

REUTERS

More On This Topic
Hosts Germany to face Scotland in Euro 2024 opening match, Italy draw Spain
Football: An explainer for the Euro 2024 draw

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top