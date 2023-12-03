HAMBURG, Germany - Following is the Euro 2024 group stage draw which was made at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, Germany, on Dec 2:
Group A
Germany (hosts)
Scotland
Hungary
Switzerland
Group B
Spain
Croatia
Italy
Albania
Group C
Slovenia
Denmark
Serbia
England
Group D
Play-off winner A (Poland/Wales/Finland/Estonia)
Netherlands
Austria
France
Group E
Belgium
Slovakia
Romania
Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland)
Group F
Turkey
Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg)
Portugal
Czech Republic
