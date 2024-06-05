Euphoric Georgia face tough task at first major tournament

Georgia head to Euro 2024 buoyed up by the triumph of reaching their first major tournament in three decades of trying but are the clear underdogs in a tricky-looking group.

It was no wonder fans were jumping on the crossbar, kneeling on the pitch and dancing in the streets back in March after "The Crusaders" pipped Greece in a playoff penalty shootout.

That meant their first qualification for a major men's soccer tournament since independence from the Soviet Union for a nation of 3.7 million people better known for punching above their weight in rugby. The win also erased memories of a crushing Euro 2020 playoff loss to North Macedonia.

"Over the last 30 years, we tried 14 times to qualify for the World Cup and European Championship but we could not fulfil our dream even once. But we, loyal fans, never left our team," said Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze amid a patriotic wave.

"The team was born and grew up before our eyes. We all remember well every step taken by our team, every victory, every goal."

As the qualification party subsides into history, however, Georgia will be experiencing a reality check as they prepare for seasoned opponents Turkey and the Czech Republic, plus multi-talented former champions Portugal, in Group F.

'KVARADONA' THREAT

Manager Willy Sagnol, a Frenchman and former defender with Bayern Munich, knows his team will be considered minnows.

But he has a few weapons in his armoury, especially up front in the shape of Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Metz forward Georges Mikautadze, both 23.

The out-and-out star by far is Kvaratskhelia, who was Georgia's top scorer with four goals in the qualifiers.

He was also part of Napoli's 2023 title-winning side, finishing the season with 12 goals, 10 assists and awards as Serie A MVP and Champions League young player of the season.

Adoring fans nicknamed him "Kvaradona" in a reference to Napoli's late Argentine hero Diego Maradona.

Georgia's qualification was no fluke: it follows years of cultivation of the game from grassroots to the national squad by the ambitious Georgian Football Federation (GFF).

It came thanks to a stellar run in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, where they won their group and have risen to League B.

Whereas in the past Georgia had barely a single starter in a major European league, they now have players dotted around including in Spain's La Liga, France's Ligue 1 and Italy's Serie A. REUTERS