Eugenie le Sommer wants France to embrace ‘positive pressure’ of facing co-hosts Australia in quarter-finals

ADELAIDE – France coach Herve Renard said his side were “capable of” seeing off the Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia in front of a partisan crowd in the quarter-finals on Saturday after Les Bleues swept past debutantes Morocco 4-0 in the last 16 on Tuesday.

Kadidiatou Diani opened the scoring on the quarter-hour mark and it was 3-0 just after the midway point in the first half as Kenza Dali and Eugenie le Sommer added further goals at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide.

Veteran striker le Sommer, who is France’s all-time top scorer, netted again 20 minutes from time before a crowd of 13,557 as Les Bleues advanced to the last eight with a minimum of fuss.

“We fulfilled our objective. You always want a little bit more, but it’s fine,” Renard told broadcaster M6.

France were knocked out in the quarter-finals as hosts in 2019, losing to eventual winners the United States.

A win against Australia will see them equal their best-ever performance at the World Cup, when they got to the last four in 2011.

“We have matched our performance of four years ago, but our objective was to do better than we did in 2011, so we know what we have left to do.”

Asked if his side could beat the Matildas in front of a hostile crowd, he said: “We are capable of doing it, but it won’t be easy, albeit not easy for either team.”

Le Sommer, who has three goals at the tournament and 92 for France overall, called on her side to embrace the “positive pressure”.

She said: “Yes, it is a certain pressure (to play the hosts), but it must also be taken as a positive pressure. It’s always better to have the audience with you than against you.

“For them, it’s a pressure, but at the same time, a whole country (is) behind them. It will be a challenge for us.”