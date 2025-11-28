Estevao Willian – from Franca’s dusty streets to starlit path at Stamford Bridge

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In this series, The Straits Times highlights the players or teams to watch in the world of sport. Today, we focus on Estevao Willian, Chelsea’s new rising star.

Chelsea winger Estevao Willian may be only 18, but he has already been compared to Lionel Messi.

In the dazzling atmosphere of Stamford Bridge on a midweek European football night, Chelsea’s 18-year-old winger Estevao Willian made sure that his name reverberated around the stadium by adoring fans following a stunning performance.

The Brazilian youngster scored a breathtaking solo goal as the Blues beat Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League on Nov 25. His moment came 10 minutes after half-time, when he received the ball and beat two defenders before lashing it into the roof of Barca’s net to make it 2-0.

It was his 10th goal of the season for club and country, just months into his first season at Chelsea.

Estevao’s effort not only sealed the points but also silenced doubters of his meteoric ascent. Yet, while the goal has gone viral, his story is far richer than a single strike.

This is the tale of a humble kid from Brazil’s interior who has captivated the English Premier League with his blend of flair, intelligence and an unyielding work ethic.

Born Estevao Willian Almeida de Oliveira Goncalves on April 24, 2007, in the modest city of Franca in Sao Paulo, Estevao grew up in a tight-knit family where football was both a passion and an ambition.

“Growing up in Franca, a young Estevao honed his skills with his father, who is a pastor and used to play football himself,” recalls an early profile on Chelsea’s website.

By age eight, his dribbling wizardry had attracted the attention of Cruzeiro and the family decided to relocate to Belo Horizonte. At 14, Palmeiras came calling and by 16, he was playing in their first team.

Estevao later earned the nickname “Messinho” or “little Messi” – a nod to his stylistic echoes of Lionel Messi.

Over the next 18 months following his Palmeiras senior debut, he dazzled in 83 appearances, netting 27 goals and laying on 15 assists – a haul that blended audacious solo runs with selfless playmaking.

His style, a cocktail of close control, vision and explosive pace, drew comparisons not just to Messi but also to the fluid creativity of Ronaldinho.

Internationally, he has announced himself with five goals in 11 appearances for Brazil’s senior side, including a brace against South Korea during the October break.

Chelsea saw in him the final piece of manager Enzo Maresca’s high-pressing, possession-based vision. The deal, initially £29 million with add-ons pushing it to £51.4 million, was finalised after the Club World Cup, where – ironically – Estevao scored against Chelsea while still with Palmeiras.

Arriving in London at 18, he faced the whirlwind of adaptation – a new language, Premier League intensity, and the weight of a hefty price tag. But he hit the ground running.

In 17 appearances, he has five goals and one assist. More impressively, he has now become just the third teenager to score in his first three Champions League starts, joining the elite company of Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

“Things at Chelsea have gone a lot better so far than I maybe imagined,” Estevao stated in October. “I feel so good in training every day and I enjoy every moment.

“I have fantastic teammates and coaching staff around me that help me each day, and it’s very helpful that I have my family with me and they’ve helped me really settle into life in England and the Premier League.”

It is not just the numbers – impressive as they are – but the intangible “X factor” that Maresca compares to Cole Palmer’s which has made people pay special attention to him.

“He’s top... they are special, they are different and they are the reason why people come to the stadium,” the Italian enthused earlier in November, highlighting Estevao’s maturity beyond his years.

On the field, it is his effortless grace – tight footwork that unravels defences, intelligent off-ball runs that create space and a finishing instinct that turns half-chances into spectacles.

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin captured his goal against Barca perfectly on BBC Radio: “The goal’s wonderful... But all the other parts of his game, the intelligence, the movement... he’s a natural. Some players just move differently... a grace and elegance. It’s beautiful to see.”

Estevao’s rapid elevation has not fazed him, thanks in large part to Maresca’s nurturing approach. The manager, fluent in Spanish, which Estevao understands, bridges the language gap.

“Maresca is an incredible person and human being that tried to bring out the best of me,” Estevao said last week. “There are difficulties with English but he always speaks to me in Spanish, he gives me guidance in Spanish, so I’m happy with that because he wants the best for me.”

Post-Barcelona, Maresca sought to play down the comparisons to Messi to protect the player.

“If you start talking about Messi and (Cristiano) Ronaldo, it is too much pressure. They need to enjoy their football,” he said.

On Estevao’s humility, the Chelsea boss said: “The good thing about Estevao is that we don’t need to be worried... He’s very humble, he’s very polite, he wants to work hard. He also has a fantastic family.”

Teammates, too, sense the special aura.

Chelsea striker Liam Delap, who scored the third goal against Barca, told Amazon Prime Video of Estevao: “He is incredible. He has the world at his feet. If he keeps grounded and keeps working hard, he can be anything he wants to be.”

Amid all the frenzy these past months and reflecting on his trajectory, Estevao exudes gratitude laced with ambition.

“I’m already having a lot more opportunities than I expected... That’s because of the work I’ve done in training,” he said previously.

After this week, however, it is tough to dismiss his latest performance as just another “opportunity” taken well. The truth is he is a rising star that Chelsea fans and opposing teams are now keeping a close eye on.

“I don’t really have any words to sum up how I’m feeling right now. It really was the perfect night... It all happened very quickly... It was such a special moment... I hope to score many more. It was definitely the best moment of my career so far,” Estevao said.

Pundits like Nevin urge belief, saying: “Start believing the hype... it isn’t a question of if, it is a question of when and how good he is going to be.”

As Chelsea chase silverware, Estevao’s blend of Brazilian samba and English steel positions him as the heir to Stamford Bridge’s wide winged legacy – from Arjen Robben to Eden Hazard.

At 18, with the world at his feet, Messinho is no longer a prospect, he is a phenomenon. The question now is how high can he soar?