Eriksen back in EPL 7 months after heart issue

LONDON • Christian Eriksen has completed a remarkable return to the Premier League, signing for Brentford just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at last year's European Championship.

The 29-year-old playmaker, who has been fitted with a pacemaker, has signed a contract with Thomas Frank's side until the end of the season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player left Inter Milan last month by mutual consent. The pacemaker meant he was not allowed to play in Italian football, but other leagues do not have the same rules.

"Brentford FC can confirm the signing of Denmark international midfield player Christian Eriksen, subject to international clearance," read a club statement, saying he had joined after completing a medical assessment.

Frank, who worked with Eriksen while in charge of Denmark's Under-17s early in his career, welcomed his compatriot to the club.

"We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford," he said.

"He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.

"At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat."

Another high-profile name returning to the Premier League is Frank Lampard, whom British media say has signed a 21/2-year deal to manage struggling Everton. The official announcement was not available by press time yesterday but was reported by the BBC.

Lampard has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in January last year.

Last month, Everton sacked Rafael Benitez following an abysmal run of only one win in his last 14 league games.

Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson lost their last game against Aston Villa, a result that has left the 16th-placed Toffees just four points from safety.

Lampard's immediate aim will be to avoid relegation - Everton last went down in 1950-51 - but he will also need to have one eye on next season should they survive.

According to The Daily Star, he has every intention of retaining some of the club's best players, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

One of his conditions before signing for Everton was assurance from the club's board that Calvert-Lewin was not for sale.

