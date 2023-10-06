Erik ten Hag urges struggling Man United to be more consistent

LONDON – Consistency is the key word for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who is desperate to avoid a third straight home defeat when his side welcome Brentford to Old Trafford in the English Premier League on Saturday.

United supporters have been losing patience with the team’s lacklustre performances, as they head into the clash on the back of a 1-0 league loss to Crystal Palace last weekend, before a 3-2 defeat by Turkish side Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek.

Ten Hag’s men, on paper, should have won those two home fixtures but they have another chance to set things right in front of their fans against Thomas Frank’s side on Saturday.

When asked on Friday what the issue with his team was, the United boss said: “Consistency. That is the problem we are struggling with. In parts of the games, in big parts, we do a lot of things right, but we also have moments where we struggle and in such moments we can’t survive.

“We need to do the right things, be consistent and do it like before, we have to step up.”

One reason why United have not been able to be consistent in their play is because of their length injury list, but ten Hag is refusing to use that as an excuse.

“We’ve had to make changes almost every game and the routine changes. But we need to be on the same page, we need communication in such moments, to be well organised,” he added.

“We’ve spoken about it, how we can improve.”

Rasmus Hojlund, Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount have all returned from injuries only recently, while Lisandro Martinez remains out for the long term after undergoing another surgery on his foot – joining Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Amad Diallo and Tyrell Malacia in the treatment room.

Kobbie Mainoo is back in training, but Sergio Reguilon is not yet fully fit after a hamstring issue, meaning that United have all three left-backs – including Shaw and Malacia – injured.

Enduring their worst-ever start to a Premier League season, the Red Devils sit in a lowly 10th place, having amassed only nine points from a possible 21 so far.

Five of United’s last seven matches in all competitions have ended in defeat, including three of their last four in the English top flight. A fifth league defeat in their eighth match would be unfathomable for a club of their magnitude.

The Guardian newspaper reported that ten Hag’s job is safe for now, that he is still backed by the club’s hierarchy “for the foreseeable future”.