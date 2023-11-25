Erik ten Hag urges Man United to prepare for test from ‘mad’ Everton

LONDON – Erik ten Hag has warned his Manchester United side to expect a stern test from fired-up Everton on Nov 26 in the aftermath of their 10-point deduction.
The Red Devils travel to Goodison Park for the Toffees’ first match since they were plunged into the English Premier League relegation zone, following their sanction for breaking the league’s profitability and sustainability rules.
Everton are set to appeal against the verdict, with manager Sean Dyche vowing his players would not be derailed.
United’s trips to Merseyside are always volatile occasions and ten Hag – who is banned for the match after collecting three yellow cards – is well aware that his team will face the wrath of both the Goodison faithful and Dyche’s team.
“I can see the opposition and I can see they are mad, but then finally it’s about us,” he said on Nov 24.
“If they are mad and that’s their fuel, we have to match those standards. When we match the standards we have a very good chance to win the game.”
Beaten in three of their past five games in all competitions, United are boosted by the return to training of England left-back Luke Shaw, sidelined since August.
Goalkeeper Andre Onana has overcome a knock suffered on international duty with Cameroon, but a late decision would be taken about whether Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund can feature after his muscle strain.
United’s trip to Everton also comes just days before a crucial Champions League group-stage tie at Galatasaray, where a defeat would eliminate ten Hag’s men.
That would be a brutal blow for the under-fire Dutchman, whose team suffered the worst start to a season for a United team since 1962-63, losing eight of their first 15 games.
There have also been suggestions of a fallout between ten Hag and former France centre-back Raphael Varane, who was reportedly frustrated by the manager’s decision not to play him in the derby defeat against Manchester City.
But ten Hag denied there was any issue.
“I don’t know what you’re talking about with these rumours,” he said.
“He’s a very important player, but there’s internal competition and that is how it should be at a top club as we are. There is internal competition.
“When you have to decide on two players, who do brilliant, Rapha Varane and Harry Maguire, you have to make a choice for the position.”
United are the lowest scorers in the Premier League’s top 10, with just 13 goals in their 12 matches so far, but ten Hag is also adamant his forwards will soon hit their stride.
“Our players are capable of scoring goals and there will come a point when they do,” he said.
“We have to step up and we will do that.”
Dyche, meanwhile, said he was shocked by the “unjust” 10-point penalty deduction – the biggest sanction in the league’s history.
“I think like everyone in these parts, we’re shocked. Seemingly the wave of noise after that, it seemed like most people in football, around football are shocked,” he said.
“The enormity of it, disproportionate is a word that has been used by the club, so obviously we’re going to feel a bit aggrieved by that.”
After saving Everton from relegation last season, Dyche had hoped to oversee a rise to mid-table respectability for the serial underachievers this term.
They had made good progress towards that ambition, winning three of their past five leagues games prior to the deduction.
“We were obviously on the right lines and delivering strong performances I felt. This has just given us a push backwards to then come forwards again,” the Everton boss added.
“The job hasn’t changed for me. It’s just made it a bit more difficult in the current circumstances until the appeal of course.” AFP, REUTERS