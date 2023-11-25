Erik ten Hag urges Man United to prepare for test from ‘mad’ Everton

LONDON – Erik ten Hag has warned his Manchester United side to expect a stern test from fired-up Everton on Nov 26 in the aftermath of their 10-point deduction.

The Red Devils travel to Goodison Park for the Toffees’ first match since they were plunged into the English Premier League relegation zone, following their sanction for breaking the league’s profitability and sustainability rules.

Everton are set to appeal against the verdict, with manager Sean Dyche vowing his players would not be derailed.

United’s trips to Merseyside are always volatile occasions and ten Hag – who is banned for the match after collecting three yellow cards – is well aware that his team will face the wrath of both the Goodison faithful and Dyche’s team.

“I can see the opposition and I can see they are mad, but then finally it’s about us,” he said on Nov 24.

“If they are mad and that’s their fuel, we have to match those standards. When we match the standards we have a very good chance to win the game.”

Beaten in three of their past five games in all competitions, United are boosted by the return to training of England left-back Luke Shaw, sidelined since August.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has overcome a knock suffered on international duty with Cameroon, but a late decision would be taken about whether Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund can feature after his muscle strain.

United’s trip to Everton also comes just days before a crucial Champions League group-stage tie at Galatasaray, where a defeat would eliminate ten Hag’s men.

That would be a brutal blow for the under-fire Dutchman, whose team suffered the worst start to a season for a United team since 1962-63, losing eight of their first 15 games.

There have also been suggestions of a fallout between ten Hag and former France centre-back Raphael Varane, who was reportedly frustrated by the manager’s decision not to play him in the derby defeat against Manchester City.

But ten Hag denied there was any issue.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about with these rumours,” he said.

“He’s a very important player, but there’s internal competition and that is how it should be at a top club as we are. There is internal competition.

“When you have to decide on two players, who do brilliant, Rapha Varane and Harry Maguire, you have to make a choice for the position.”