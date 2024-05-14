Erik ten Hag urges Man United to ‘fight hard’ amid uncertain future

LONDON – Under-fire Erik ten Hag is preparing to take to the Old Trafford pitch for the last time this English Premier League season, while also hoping that it would not be the final outing as Manchester United manager.

The Red Devils host Newcastle United in their penultimate game on May 15, before they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on May 19 to conclude a thoroughly underwhelming campaign.

United head into the match on the back of a 1-0 loss to Arsenal. They remain eighth on 54 points, three behind Newcastle and Chelsea with an inferior goal difference, and face a battle to qualify for Europe via a top-seven finish.

Chelsea are also in action on May 15, at Brighton.

“It’s a very important game. You get the ranking, so it’s very important to get the win,” said ten Hag on May 14.

“We have to do everything in it to get the win and we have to fight hard for it.”

Ahead of the last home game of the season, he also thanked United fans for their support throughout the campaign, be it at home or on the road.

“At Crystal Palace (4-0 loss), they were so magnificent, they were brilliant,” he added. “You say the mood is low, but... they (still) back the team at Palace and last Sunday (in the defeat by the Gunners at Old Trafford).”

Considering United’s poor form – they have won just once in their last eight league fixtures – it is not even certain that they could make it to the Conference League next season.

Ten Hag would therefore need to win the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City on May 25, as the winners would earn a ticket to the Europa League.

The Dutchman’s second season in charge has been nothing short of disastrous.

He has insisted that he was not helped by numerous injuries along the way, but regardless, the fact remains that the Red Devils will end the season with many unwanted records.

United have lost 19 games in all competitions this campaign, their most since 1977-78. They have conceded 82 goals, which is their worst in 53 years. And they could also suffer 10 defeats at Old Trafford for the first time in a single season should they lose to Newcastle.

Injuries have played a part, but ten Hag has to take some of the blame and it remains to be seen if he will be sacked by minority investor Jim Ratcliffe at the end of the season.

Remarkably, Ratcliffe has yet to see United win a game in normal or extra time in games he attended, since his stake in the club was confirmed at the end of February.

The 71-year-old witnessed a 2-2 home draw against Tottenham Hotspur, a penalty shoot-out win over Coventry in the FA Cup semi-finals, and the loss to Arsenal.

Ten Hag could again be missing the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial due to injuries or fitness issues.

Varane was confirmed on May 14 to be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of this season.

“We are planning, definitely, (for him to play),” said ten Hag. “Not tomorrow but we hope for Sunday, for the last game.”