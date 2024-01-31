Erik ten Hag ready to select strongest Man United team as stars return

LONDON – Erik ten Hag believes that he is set to finally pick his strongest Manchester United team against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Feb 1 as a host of stars return from injury.

The Red Devils return to English Premier League action at Molineux buoyed by Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw featuring in the 4-2 FA Cup fourth-round win at minnows Newport County on Jan 28.

Hampered by injuries, it was the first time the trio – who will provide defensive stability – had started together since the second game of the season at Tottenham Hotspur in August.

Centre-back Harry Maguire also made a late cameo from the bench in the victory for his first appearance since Dec 12 following a groin problem.

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana could be available against Wolves as well after returning from international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Asked if the game could be the first time he played his strongest team, ten Hag said: “It could be, potentially yeah.

“Maybe for the first time as long as I was manager that we can pick a team from a squad that is probably the strongest.”

But whether Marcus Rashford will feature after missing the Newport tie remains to be seen.

The England forward said he was ill on Jan 26 after reportedly spending the previous evening at a Belfast nightclub, with ten Hag declaring the issue an “internal matter” that he would deal with.

The 26-year-old could face a fine of up to £650,000 (S$1.1 million), while there were reports that his teammates are growing tired of his antics as well.

United are languishing in mid-table in the league and were dumped out of the Champions League in the group stage.

The FA Cup – in which they will face either Bristol City or Nottingham Forest in the fifth round – is probably the only silverware they can win this season, while also fighting for a place in the league’s top four.

On the importance of the return of his key players, the under-fire ten Hag added: “I believe it is very important. Now they have to step up to match fitness 100 per cent.

“The (Newport) game definitely helped, but we know also when we go into the Premier League the intensity is higher and they are forced to high levels.

“They had minutes in the week against Burnley (in a closed-doors friendly). Now they have more minutes. This game was very helpful to make the next step and to be ready for Thursday.”