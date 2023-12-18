Erik ten Hag praises ‘almost perfect’ Manchester United defence in Anfield draw

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag credited their “almost perfect” defending for a 0-0 draw at Liverpool in the English Premier League on Dec 17 after they crashed out of Europe in midweek.
On a night when many fans and pundits expected even more misery for United, they instead ended Liverpool’s sparkling 11-game run of victories at Anfield in all competitions and stopped their rivals from reclaiming top spot in the league table.
“The way we defended, it was almost perfect. When we made a mistake, there was always a teammate to sort it out,” ten Hag said.
“That is the big win from today... always you have to fight for each other. At Manchester United, it is always the same – we against the rest.”
The draw will be some measure of relief for the beleaguered Dutch manager after rumours of unrest in the dressing room in recent weeks raised questions about his job security.
Ten Hag has repeatedly said his players are behind him and reiterated that sentiment on Dec 17, when asked if the fight they showed at Anfield proved that.
“I told you,” he answered.
The Red Devils came to Anfield on the back of a 3-0 league loss at home to Bournemouth on Dec 9 and another home defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League three days later.
The fact they were throttled 7-0 at Anfield last season – some Liverpool fans were wearing “7-0” Christmas sweaters to the game on Dec 17 – it was not surprising, therefore, that many United fans celebrated the draw as a victory.
“Today there was no doubt the clouds were circling and there was no Manchester United fan, including myself, that thought United would come out of here alive,” former United defender Gary Neville said on Sky Sports.
“Well done to them for showing a little bit of fight. To get a point here and a clean sheet is an unexpected result. I’m surprised it was a draw.
“I didn’t think Manchester United had a clean sheet in them. I didn’t think they had a defensive performance like that in them.”
Fellow former United player Roy Keane said ten Hag’s side would be delighted with a draw that leaves them in seventh place.
“Liverpool were by far the better team, but they were off it in the final third. It’s a start (for United), but the problems are still there, lack of power, lack of goals,” Keane said on Sky Sports.
Ten Hag praised defenders Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans as well as goalkeeper Andre Onana, who stood strong against Liverpool’s 34 shots to United’s six.
“(Varane) did very well in the partnership with Jonny Evans, both leading the team from the back. I think Andre Onana played a big part in it. But I can mention all the players because it was really a very disciplined team,” he said.
Now they have to show that spirit on a daily basis, ten Hag added.
“You have to fight always for the badge. We play in very high highs and also sometimes in very low lows. If you want to achieve something in a season, you can’t be below certain limits. So we have to get the consistency.”
Meanwhile, Liverpool condemned the damage caused to United’s bus after a bottle was thrown at it on its way to Anfield ahead of the match.
“Liverpool Football Club totally condemns the actions that resulted in damage to the Manchester United team bus during its arrival at Anfield this afternoon,” the club said in a statement.
“We are aware of images of the incident circulating on the internet and are working with Merseyside Police to fully investigate and identify those responsible.
“Any individual found guilty of this reprehensible behaviour will also face the full force of the club’s sanction process.”
Videos posted on social media show that the team bus was travelling along Anfield Road when it was hit by what appeared to be a glass bottle that hit the window and left a crack. REUTERS