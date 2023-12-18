Erik ten Hag praises ‘almost perfect’ Manchester United defence in Anfield draw

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag credited their “almost perfect” defending for a 0-0 draw at Liverpool in the English Premier League on Dec 17 after they crashed out of Europe in midweek.

On a night when many fans and pundits expected even more misery for United, they instead ended Liverpool’s sparkling 11-game run of victories at Anfield in all competitions and stopped their rivals from reclaiming top spot in the league table.

“The way we defended, it was almost perfect. When we made a mistake, there was always a teammate to sort it out,” ten Hag said.

“That is the big win from today... always you have to fight for each other. At Manchester United, it is always the same – we against the rest.”

The draw will be some measure of relief for the beleaguered Dutch manager after rumours of unrest in the dressing room in recent weeks raised questions about his job security.

Ten Hag has repeatedly said his players are behind him and reiterated that sentiment on Dec 17, when asked if the fight they showed at Anfield proved that.

“I told you,” he answered.

The Red Devils came to Anfield on the back of a 3-0 league loss at home to Bournemouth on Dec 9 and another home defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League three days later.

The fact they were throttled 7-0 at Anfield last season – some Liverpool fans were wearing “7-0” Christmas sweaters to the game on Dec 17 – it was not surprising, therefore, that many United fans celebrated the draw as a victory.

“Today there was no doubt the clouds were circling and there was no Manchester United fan, including myself, that thought United would come out of here alive,” former United defender Gary Neville said on Sky Sports.

“Well done to them for showing a little bit of fight. To get a point here and a clean sheet is an unexpected result. I’m surprised it was a draw.

“I didn’t think Manchester United had a clean sheet in them. I didn’t think they had a defensive performance like that in them.”

Fellow former United player Roy Keane said ten Hag’s side would be delighted with a draw that leaves them in seventh place.

“Liverpool were by far the better team, but they were off it in the final third. It’s a start (for United), but the problems are still there, lack of power, lack of goals,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

Ten Hag praised defenders Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans as well as goalkeeper Andre Onana, who stood strong against Liverpool’s 34 shots to United’s six.