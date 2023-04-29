Erik ten Hag hails ‘inspirational’ Man United captain Bruno Fernandes

LONDON – Erik ten Hag has urged his Manchester United players to follow the example of stand-in skipper Bruno Fernandes to further embed a winning culture within the club.

The midfielder wore a protective boot after injuring his ankle during United’s FA Cup semi-final win against Brighton at Wembley last Sunday, but recovered to lead the side in Thursday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham.

He even had an assist for Marcus Rashford.

The result left fourth-placed United six points ahead of Spurs (54) – and with two games in hand – in the race to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Ten Hag’s men take on Aston Villa, who have the same points and number of games played as Spurs, in their league clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The United boss said on Friday that his players could all learn a lesson from the attitude of Fernandes, after accusing some of them of putting in only “90 per cent” as they allowed Spurs to fight back.

“Big compliment on Bruno. He absolutely doesn’t want to miss the (Spurs) game and did everything to get fit,” he said.

“I think he is the example, and that you have to suffer and you have to sacrifice when you want to play on the top level.

“So once again he showed there how great a captain he is, how he has taken responsibility, even when he is not 100 per cent fit. Hopefully the team can... not learn, but see him as an inspiration and do the same.”

United’s draw with Spurs was the second time in two weeks they had squandered a two-goal lead, following their collapse against Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

They subsequently slumped to a 3-0 defeat in the return leg in Spain to end their hopes of European silverware this term.

United, who could be without out-of-favour captain Harry Maguire due to injury on Sunday, will face a tough opponent in Villa, who have won eight and drawn two of their last 10 league matches.