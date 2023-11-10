Erik ten Hag calls on Man United to be ‘100% focused’

LONDON – The heat is on Manchester United and their manager Erik ten Hag knows it all too well.

The Red Devils’ late 1-0 English Premier League victory at Fulham last weekend eased a little pressure on the Dutchman but he found himself immediately back under the microscope on Wednesday, after losing 4-3 at FC Copenhagen in the Champions League despite at one stage leading 2-0 thanks to Rasmus Hojlund’s double.

Anything less than victory against lowly Luton Town in their league clash at Old Trafford on Saturday will have the alarm bells ringing again for the United boss, who knows what is at stake.

“I think they have had some good performances and results,” ten Hag said on Friday of their opponents.

“We’re aware of that and there’s no easy game in the Premier League. You must be at your best and we have to be 100 per cent focused to win.

“It’s about the end result and we have to win every game, so we are very disappointed (with the loss to Copenhagen). But it’s always about a process, thinking about it and then managing the process, which is what I focus on.”

United currently sit eighth in the league standings, six points behind the top four.

In all competitions, ten Hag’s men have suffered nine defeats in their opening 17 games of a season for the first time since 1973-74.

While there have been numerous on-pitch and off-pitch issues at the club, former United midfielder Paul Scholes believes ten Hag still has some credit left in the bank after last season when the team finished third in the Premier League and won the League Cup.

“I think he has bought himself a little bit of time in that respect. He’s had a few injuries, but nine defeats in 17 games is not good enough,” he said.

Following the loss to Copenhagen, ten Hag said that United are due a change in fortune and they can ill-afford another setback on Saturday against Luton, who have not beaten the Red Devils in their last 11 meetings in all competitions.

However, United head into the match having already lost five home games this season, so they are not exactly huge favourites as well.

United have not lost three straight matches at Old Trafford since 1962 – they lost 3-0 to Manchester City and Newcastle United in their previous two home games – and ten Hag will be eager not to claim this unwanted record.

“I think we often proved we can, like (we won late) at Fulham, Brentford (2-1 victory), this team can overcome big set backs,” he added.

The United boss will be without the injured Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia and Jonny Evans.