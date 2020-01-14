EPL talking points

1 ALARM BELLS RINGING FOR GOAL-SHY BOURNEMOUTH

Bournemouth's defending left a lot to be desired as they crumbled against Watford, but their failure to penetrate Nigel Pearson's side was equally alarming.

The Cherries have scored the joint-fewest goals (20) this term and have the joint-second worst goal difference (-15) in the top flight.

After seeing his side slump to a ninth defeat in 11 league matches, manager Eddie Howe admitted "the feeling we are going to score has gone missing".

2 HAMMERS HAVE A GOALKEEPER ISSUE

West Ham's pursuit of a new stopper - with Middlesbrough's Darren Randolph still on their radar - will likely have intensified over the weekend.

Lukasz Fabianski suffered a recurrence of his hip injury, which kept him out for three months, while his replacement, David Martin, made another error, leading to Oli McBurnie's winner for Sheffield United.

3 WANTED: A STRIKER FOR NUNO'S WOLVES

Wolves' 1-1 draw with Newcastle suggested manager Nuno Espirito Santo urgently needs a new forward in this month's transfer window.

With Diogo Jota injured, Pedro Neto was given a chance to shine, but he struggled. He is not the only summer signing to do so at Molineux this season, with Jesus Vallejo and Patrick Cutrone having already departed.

THE GUARDIAN