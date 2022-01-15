EPL: Sunday's North London derby postponed as Arsenal have insufficient players

LONDON (REUTERS) - Arsenal's north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (Jan 16) has been postponed because their squad has been depleted by Covid-19 infections, injuries and players away at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), the Premier League announced on Saturday (Jan 15).

"With Arsenal having fewer than the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), the Board accepted the club's application (for a postponement)," the league said in a statement.

Martin Odegaard missed Thursday's goalless League Cup semi-final first-leg draw at Liverpool due to Covid-19, with Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu ruled out through injury.

Cedric Soares and Bukayo Saka suffered injuries at Anfield in a match where Granit Xhaka was sent off.

Arsenal were already without Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to their Afcon commitments.

Fifth-placed Arsenal are two points ahead of Tottenham, but Spurs have two games in hand.