EPL rivals decry Big 6's Super League plan as 'betrayal'

LONDON • Several Premier League clubs yesterday denounced the plans for a breakaway competition after England's "Big Six" announced they had become the permanent and founding members of the European Super League.

Everton, who are still in the mix to make the top four this season, led the way by blasting the "preposterous arrogance" shown by Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

The other 14 Premier League clubs yesterday met officials from the English Football Association and with the top flight saying that it "unanimously and vigorously rejected" the plans and are considering action to bring the six clubs to account under its rules.

"Everton is saddened and disappointed to see proposals of a breakaway league pushed forward by six clubs," the Toffees said.

"Six clubs acting entirely in their own interests. Six clubs tarnishing the reputation of our league and the game. Six clubs choosing to disrespect every other club with whom they sit around the Premier League table. Six clubs taking for granted and even betraying the majority of football supporters across our country and beyond.

"At this time of national and international crisis - and a defining period for our game - clubs should be working together collaboratively with the ideals of our game and its supporters uppermost."

Everton, one of the founding members of the Football League who also helped form the Premier League, said the plans appeared intent on disenfranchising supporters across the game.

"This preposterous arrogance is not wanted anywhere in football outside of the clubs that have drafted this plan," the club added.

Fellow Premier League side Brighton equally opposed the proposal, saying it would "destroy the dreams" of clubs at various levels and accused the breakaway teams of a "clear lack of respect".

"These plans are the latest in an alarming and growing list of clandestine attempts from a small group of clubs, whose actions would be wiping out close to 150 years of football's tradition, competition, and sporting progress through merit," it said.

Fulham chairman Shahid Khan chimed in, saying the concept did not cater to fans, who are the "most important stakeholders", while Burnley chairman Alan Pace claimed the Super League was exactly why football governance in Europe needs to be reformed.

"Weak governance has led us to this point," he said. "I'm calling on (British Prime Minister) Boris Johnson and (Culture Secretary) Oliver Dowden to follow their welcome intervention and now appoint an independent regulator to protect English football with legislation."

Mr Johnson's spokesman yesterday addressed the crisis, saying Downing Street intends to talk to its Spanish and Italian counterparts - Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are part of the breakaway group - to nip the proposal before it takes off.

"We are fairly unequivocal that we don't want this to go ahead in the current form, so we would welcome any club that wants to step back from this approach," he said.

