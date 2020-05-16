EPL pressed for free-to-air matches, money to restart

LONDON • The British government has signalled that English Premier League clubs must make free-to-air televised matches more widely available and plough money into the sport's grassroots if it wants to restart this season.

Britain's Culture and Sport secretary Oliver Dowden on Thursday said the government was "opening the door" for competitive football to return next month - a decision that would allow the Premier League to complete a campaign that was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This should include widening access for fans to view live coverage and ensure finances from the game's resumption supports the wider football family," he added.

Mr Dowden held a "positive meeting" with football authorities from the Premier League, English Football League and Football Association to "progress plans".

The Premier League hopes for a return to action on June 12, with games played behind closed doors.

He said it is up to the football authorities to finalise details of how they resume the sport, with the government offering guidance.

"There is combined goodwill to achieve this for their fans, the football community and the nation as a whole," he added. "The government and our medical experts will continue to offer guidance and support to the game ahead of any final decision which would put these plans into action."

However, England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said a "measured approach" was required and a decision on a return to competitive action will depend on how players and coaching staff fare after group training sessions.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane said players are still waiting for safety guidance from the league.

"I don't think anyone knows the right answer at the moment," he told ITV's Good Morning Britain programme. "I think the majority of players are looking forward to playing again as soon as possible but we know we want it to be as safe as possible too."

Watford skipper Troy Deeney insists he is not prepared to put football ahead of his family's health and is against a quick restart.

PLAYERS ARE PEOPLE TOO They're talking about not playing in front of fans until 2021. So if it's not safe enough for fans to be inside a stadium, why should it be safe for players to be in there? TROY DEENEY, Watford captain.

"What are they going to do, take money off me? I've been broke before so it doesn't bother me," the 31-year-old said on Instagram.

"They're talking about not playing in front of fans until 2021. So if it's not safe enough for fans to be inside a stadium, why should it be safe for players to be in there?"

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE