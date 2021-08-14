EPL on a high as full crowds return to stadiums

LONDON • The Premier League returns this weekend in front of full crowds for the first time since the pandemic - and with little sign of the financial turmoil of the past 18 months slowing the arms race for talent in the transfer market.

Newly promoted Brentford yesterday kicked off the 2021-22 season at home to Arsenal in front of a first full house at their new Brentford Community Stadium, a 17,500-capacity ground that opened last September.

The British government has lifted all crowd restrictions, with any cap on the size left up to local authorities to decide.

"This is the kick-off to a new world where we have never been before," said Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

But, despite the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, the Premier League has told fans to expect spot checks to prove they have been fully vaccinated or provide evidence of a negative test in the past 48 hours before entering stadiums.

The government has not yet implemented a vaccination passport scheme, but could do so in the coming months for events with crowds of over 20,000.

"It is a momentous moment," Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told the BBC ahead of the expected return of 300,000 fans across the 10 matches this weekend.

"It does feel like it is a return to some sort of normality. We will always be cautious and put safety first."

The economic bounce from a return of fans through the gates, and agreement for a £4.7 billion (S$8.8 billion) three-year domestic television rights deal from 2022, have already been evidenced in the sums spent by English top-flight clubs on new players.

Even some of the biggest names across the continent such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Inter Milan have had to sell and shed big earners from their wage bills, but England's "Big Four" have splashed out.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have together spent around £350 million on just five players - Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, Romelu Lukaku and Ibrahima Konate - and, with the transfer window closing only on Aug 31, the spending spree is set to go on.

