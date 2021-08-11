EPL fans subject to random checks on Covid-19 status

LONDON • Fans attending Premier League games are set to face random spot checks of their Covid-19 status at some stadiums in the opening weeks of the new season.

Ticket holders should be prepared to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test result within 48 hours before the game via the National Health Service's Covid Pass app or website link, the league said.

It added it was working to introduce checks in "a staged way so there is the least disruption and maximum safety possible".

Supporters must also adhere to a new code of conduct, including wearing masks indoors, avoiding close contact with people they do not know and following one-way signage around stadiums.

"Even though the nation is reopening, the (British) government has made it clear that this pandemic is still far from over. It is possible the safety measures for matches could be subject to change at short notice," a statement said.

It added that this was part of establishing "the required processes so clubs and fans are prepared for all match attenders to have their Covid-19 status checked upon arrival, should it become mandatory".

There remains uncertainty over whether so-called "vaccine passports" might be introduced - either across the board or at venues holding 20,000 or more spectators - from the end of next month.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted Covid-19 restrictions in England on July 19, but cases have increased by 5 per cent over the past week, with 25,161 new cases in Britain on Monday.

Government restrictions on capacity limits have also been done away, so any cap on crowd sizes will be decided at local level.

In preparation for the return of fans, Liverpool earlier this month commenced the installation of rail seats in both the Kop end of Anfield and other parts of the stadium.

A total of 7,800 rail seats, which help to ensure safe distancing, will be installed.

All-seater stadiums have been compulsory in the Premier League since the 1994-95 season, and these new seats have a safety rail behind them. Fans behind can stand and lean against them, giving them the choice of sitting or standing. It is expected that more Premier League sides will follow suit in the future.

The 2021-22 season kicks off on Friday with newly promoted Brentford hosting Arsenal.

REUTERS​