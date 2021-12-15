EPL Covid cases hit record high

LONDON • The English Premier League on Monday reported 42 new Covid-19 cases, a record number since testing figures started being released in May last year.

This is also the highest number since 40 cases - the previous high - were reported in January.

Only a dozen cases were reported last week but outbreaks have since hit several clubs, including Manchester United, whose game at Brentford yesterday became the second top-flight game to be postponed, after Brighton's home game against Tottenham was called off last weekend.

A league statement read: "Between Monday Dec 6 and Sunday Dec 12, 3,805 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were 42 new positive cases."

Clubs have already been instructed by the league to reinstate emergency measures, including the wearing of face masks, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time, amid the tightening of Covid-19 restrictions in England last week because of the new Omicron variant.

The league has also announced it will "increase the frequency of both lateral flow and polymerase chain reaction Covid-19 testing of players and staff" with concerns heightened nationally.

"The safety of everybody is a priority and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in light of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases across the country," the statement added.

"We will continue to work closely with the government, local authorities and supporter groups, while being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance."

From today, spectators must show proof of double vaccination or a negative test to attend sporting events, including top-flight games, with crowds of more than 10,000 people in England.

Besides Spurs and United, Norwich, Brentford, Brighton, Leicester and Aston Villa have also reported a number of positive Covid-19 cases.

Some top European leagues like the German Bundesliga and the Dutch Eredivisie have already reverted to closed-door games or restricted crowds, and there is fear the same may be applied to the Premier League if the current Covid-19 surge continues unabated.

Seagulls chief executive Paul Barber hopes the new enhanced measures being taken means it does not come to that.

"It seems a small price to pay for keeping each other safe, protecting the NHS (National Health Service) and hopefully, keeping the stadium open with a full capacity," he told the BBC.

"The government do expect us to carry out more random checking than what we've previously done so there's every chance it'll take longer to get in."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE​