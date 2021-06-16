Enrique sticking to guns

SEVILLE (Spain) • Spain coach Luis Enrique rued missed chances from his side in their 0-0 Euro 2020 Group E opening draw with Sweden on Monday, insisting he would not be changing his style of play despite getting off to a disappointing start.

It was a familiar story for Spain, who enjoyed 85 per cent of the ball in Seville, the highest figure for a team in a European Championship fixture since 1980, when Opta started recording the data.

They also had 17 shots, their highest at a major tournament without scoring since the 2010 World Cup, and made 419 passes, the most of any team on record in the opening 45 minutes.

But it was largely a case of sterile possession for the hosts.

"We were by far the better team, the opposition tried to hang back, we completely controlled the game and tried to generate as many chances as possible," Enrique said.

"They decided to defend, defend and defend. It was a very unfair result. We were up against a physically strong team. We did have the chances to win the game. What went wrong was that we did not take these chances."

Spain have now enjoyed just one win in their last six opening matches at a major tournament, a 1-0 victory against the Czech Republic at Euro 2016, but the former Barcelona boss was keen to stress that there was no need to panic.

There will be no change in system either, even though Spain's possession amounted to little end product in Seville, with top spot in the group remaining the target.

"Of course, there are two games to go and we still aspire to win the group," Enrique added.

"If we cannot do that, we will try to come second.

"I am not going to change the plan before the match against Poland (Spain's next game on Saturday). We try to play the same way in every match, we are going to be prepared and we try to give our best."

85% Spain possession against Sweden - the most for a team at a European Championship since such records were kept in 1980. 954 Total passes attempted by La Roja, also a record. Sweden attempted 176.

But despite his insistence his players would get better, boos rang out at Estadio de La Cartuja, particularly at Alvaro Morata, who was whistled by the home fans when he was substituted with 25 minutes left.

The much-maligned striker was also booed during Spain's goal-less friendly draw with Portugal earlier this month, with supporters frustrated at his lack of output and the benching of Gerard Moreno, who did not start despite scoring 30 goals for Villarreal last season.

Morata also wasted his side's best chance of the game, sending his shot wide when he had only Robin Olsen to beat.

It could have proven costly as their opponents, while shackled, hit the post via Alexander Isak and his strike partner Marcus Berg missed a sitter from two metres.

The Swedes later made no apologies for shutting up shop, with defender Victor Lindelof saying: "For us, it makes no difference if they have that many passes, if they have the ball outside us and can't find a way in, it makes no difference."

Sweden coach Janne Andersson agreed, pointing out that while Enrique's men had greater control of the game, they failed to really test Olsen.

"It's not like it was raining goal-scoring chances for Spain, even if they had a lot of the ball," he said.

