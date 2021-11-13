Enrique rallies fans for do-or-die Sweden game

ATHENS • Spain coach Luis Enrique has called on the home support in Seville tomorrow to "be like hell" when his team meet Sweden in a do-or-die World Cup qualifier.

The Spaniards took a huge step towards next year's World Cup in Qatar as a 1-0 win in Greece, coupled with Sweden's shock 2-0 defeat by Georgia on Thursday, put them in pole position to qualify.

Pablo Sarabia's penalty proved enough for La Roja to take all three points in Athens and move a point above Sweden (15), ahead of the final winner-takes-all Group B clash between the sides at the Estadio La Cartuja tomorrow.

"Of course I think we are going to have a place in the World Cup come Sunday, but I already thought that when we were second in the group," said Enrique.

"We are playing against a good team that will, in theory, have to attack more against us now.

"On Sunday we'll go out to win. We'll play the same, pressing and attacking.

"This team have overcome many difficulties and now we're going to have the backing of our people.

"La Cartuja has to be like hell, so we can fly."

Despite the presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and rising star Alexander Isak up front, the Swedes were humbled by two second-half goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in Tblisi.

They will need to beat Spain to book their place for Qatar 2022 or face a play-off, while Enrique's men need just a point tomorrow.

Sarabia's winner came in the 26th minute after Inigo Martinez was tripped following a corner. His low strike found the net to the left of Odysseas Vlachodimos.

In a near-empty Athens Olympic Stadium, Spain dominated with 70 per cent possession and were never in danger of losing.

"We knew that we only depended on ourselves to qualify for the World Cup. We won the first game and now we need to do the same on Sunday against Sweden. With the players that Spain have, it's an obligation to be in Qatar," captain Koke told reporters.

With nine players missing due to injury, Enrique surprisingly left Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Cesar Azpilicueta out of his starting line-up.

Barcelona youngster Gavi did make the side and Espanyol forward Raul de Tomas was handed his debut, in the absence of injured strikers Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal and Ansu Fati.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS