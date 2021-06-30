Enrique grateful for Morata

COPENHAGEN • Alvaro Morata finally earned redemption with a key role in Spain's dramatic passage to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals on Monday, after a difficult time which led to fans savaging him and his family with abuse.

The Juventus forward lashed home a brilliant goal in the 100th minute at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen to put Spain 4-3 ahead after La Roja had thrown away a two-goal lead in the final seven minutes of normal time.

The Spaniards were leading 3-1 via strikes from Pablo Sarabia, Cesar Azpilicueta and Ferran Torres after an incredible error from goalkeeper Unai Simon, who allowed Pedri's backpass to roll over his foot, saw them trail 1-0.

But Croatia staged an astonishing comeback with goals in the 85th minute and in added time from substitutes Mislav Orsic and Mario Pasalic respectively, and it looked like the momentum had switched to the Croats.

However, Morata calmed Spanish nerves with the sort of composure he had lacked in the tournament up to that point, cushioning Dani Olmo's cross with his right foot before arrowing in a left-footed shot that flashed past Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic before he could even move.

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal then made sure of the 5-3 win that Spain's attacking performance deserved three minutes later but it was Morata who coach Luis Enrique singled out for praise.

"I've been telling you this for months, we do not depend on a single player to score goals," the former Barcelona boss said.

"I don't think there is a single coach in the world who wouldn't admire or heap praise on a player like Alvaro Morata."

The much-maligned 28-year-old raised his fist to the Spanish fans and was greeted by rapturous applause, a stark contrast to the abuse he had received in recent games, particularly after his side's 1-1 group-stage draw with Poland which he said had kept him up for nine hours in the night.

Enrique, who said on Sunday that the police should investigate the hateful comments directed at the striker's family, added: "He is able to give you superiority, he can defend as if he were a centre-back, he dominates in the air, he scores goals and is physically powerful.

"We should be grateful that he is Spanish and that we have Alvaro in our team."

Spain will now face Switzerland in the last eight in St Petersburg on Friday after France's shock exit on penalties, giving La Roja a theoretically easier path to the final.

However they will need to cut out the silly mistakes if they are to get past the Swiss, who showed on Monday that they are as capable as Croatia at punishing complacency.

If they can eliminate Vladimir Petkovic's men, Spain will also have no margin for error against either Italy or Belgium, who would await them in the semi-finals.

It was a big call by Enrique to start with Simon over Manchester United's David de Gea in Spain's opening Euro 2020 game and the Athletic Bilbao No. 1 has kept his place, playing all four tournament games so far.

8 With eight goals, Croatia versus Spain produced the second-highest-scoring Euro match, after Yugoslavia's 5-4 semi-final win over France in 1960. 14 Only June 23, 2021 has produced more goals (18 in 4 games) on a single day in Euro history than the 14 scored in Monday's two games.

To his credit, the 24-year-old did not let his head drop after the howler and made some great saves against the Croats, particularly when Andrej Kramaric could have put his side 4-3 up and denying the Hoffenheim striker again shortly after Morata's goal.

Enrique absolved Simon of any blame, saying: "Unai gave a lesson to kids everywhere. Football is made up of errors and his reaction, making great saves, was an example of why we have such confidence in him.

"The only mistake that we made in this game was the final 10 minutes, when we were winning 3-1. We should have continued playing the way we had been playing. But I'm pleased we got a second chance and were able to win."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS