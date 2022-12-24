English season resumes with familiar heroes but new headaches for managers

LONDON – The Premier League stopping and then restarting is not an unfamiliar scenario. Covid-19’s enforced hiatus and Project: Restart during the 2019-2020 season saw to that. But this is the first time a World Cup has cleaved a season in half, though perhaps not the last, should Saudi Arabia’s bid to host 2030’s tournament be successful.

English domestic football restarted this week with the Carabao Cup, and Thursday’s meeting between Manchester City and Liverpool, a 3-2 win for Pep Guardiola’s team, saw life as we may remember it from before Qatar 2022.