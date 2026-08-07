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English Premier League to kick off with a record 9 new permanent managers

Newcastle United have appointed Matthias Jaissle as their new manager following Eddie Howe’s departure, the English Premier League club announced on Aug 5.

SINGAPORE – Matthias Jaissle was named Newcastle United boss on Aug 5, completing the English Premier League manager line-up for the upcoming season that kicks off on Aug 21.

A record nine clubs will start the campaign under new permanent managers, eclipsing the eight managerial changes before the start of the 2016-17 season. The Straits Times looks at the key numbers behind the latest managerial merry-go-round.

9

The nine new permanent managers are Marco Rose (Bournemouth), Xabi Alonso (Chelsea), Pierre Sage (Crystal Palace), Alvaro Arbeloa (Fulham), Gary O’Neil (Ipswich Town), former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola (Liverpool), former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Manchester City), Jaissle (Newcastle), and former Palace boss Oliver Glasner (Nottingham Forest).

5

Five of the nine coaches will make their Premier League debut on Matchweek 1 – Rose, Alonso, Sage, Arbeloa and Jaissle. In addition, Sergej Jakirovic, who led Hull City to the Premier League, will manage his first top-flight match in England.

12

Rose, appointed as Cherries boss on June 1, is the league’s 12th longest-serving manager without taking charge of a competitive match.

Mikel Arteta enters his seventh season opener in charge of Arsenal with the Gunners as the bookmakers’ title favourites. The Spaniard, appointed on Dec 22, 2019, is the longest-serving coach in the Premier League.

6

Liverpool will face six new managers in as many league games to start the season. After opening against Newcastle, they face Forest, Ipswich, Fulham, Bournemouth, and City.

26

For the first time in Premier League history, the season will start without the five legendary managers who have collectively won 26 of the 34 titles – Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

1st

Only six managers have won the title in their first season at a Premier League club, a feat last achieved by Arne Slot for Liverpool in 2024-25. Mourinho got the ball rolling in 2004-05 with Chelsea, who experienced the achievement again with Carlo Ancelotti in 2009-10 and Antonio Conte in 2016-17.

Manuel Pellegrini masterminded City’s 2013-14 triumph while Claudio Ranieri made history with Leicester City in 2015-16.