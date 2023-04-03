Who got the axe in the English Premier League this season?

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is the 12th manager in the Premier League to be sacked this season. PHOTO: Reuters
Liverpool manager Brendan Rogers lost his job at Leicester City the day after they fell into the relegation zone. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON – The dismissals of Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter, by Leicester City and Chelsea respectively on Sunday, means this season has set a new record for Premier League sackings.

The number has now reached a staggering 12 with the previous highest total being 10 which occurred in four separate seasons.

Here is a list of the Premier League managers who have lost their jobs this season:

Aug 30 – Scott Parker (Bournemouth) was dismissed shortly after a 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool.

Sept 7 – Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) was dismissed a day after a 1-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Oct 2 – Bruno Lage (Wolverhampton Wanderers) lost his job with the club in 18th place in the table.

Oct 20 – Steven Gerrard (Aston Villa) was sacked shortly after a 3-0 loss to Fulham

Nov 7 – Ralph Hasenhuettl (Southampton) was fired after a run of six defeats in nine games.

Jan 23 – Frank Lampard (Everton) left Goodison Park with the club in the relegation zone.

Feb 6 – American Jesse Marsch (Leeds United) lasted a year at Elland Road before being shown the door.

Feb 12 – Nathan Jones (Southampton) was sacked after one win in his three-month tenure after replacing Hasenhuettl.

Mar 17 – Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace) lost his job after a 12-match winless run in the Premier League.

Mar 26 – Antonio Conte (Tottenham Hotspur) was dismissed after outspoken criticism of the squad and club despite Spurs still being in fourth place.

April 2 – Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) lost his job the day after his side fell into the relegation zone.

April 2 – Graham Potter (Chelsea) had his short reign terminated with his side down in 11th place. REUTERS

