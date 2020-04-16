English lower-tier sides can defer 25% of wages

LONDON • The English Football League (EFL) has agreed on a "compromise proposal" with the entity representing the country's professional players, allowing clubs to defer 25 per cent of their wages for this month amid the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Tuesday night.

Professional football in England has been suspended since March 13 owing to the outbreak, with several clubs, including third-tier Sunderland and fourth-tier Crewe, putting non-playing staff on leave.

The EFL said the recommendation will apply to players from League One and League Two clubs, while second-tier Championship outfits are expected to make their own decisions.

The EFL, which oversees the three tiers below the Premier League, added that players earning less than £2,500 (S$4,450) a month will be paid in full and the 25 per cent reduction must not take any player below that threshold.

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) previously accepted that players would have to be flexible and share the financial burden of the impact of Covid-19, which has infected over two million people globally and killed more than 127,000 up till yesterday.

"In order to deal with the most immediate payroll issue, the EFL is recommending to clubs that local discussions are held with players in respect of the month of April only," the EFL said in a statement.

"A compromise proposal has been agreed between the EFL and the PFA for those clubs engaged in deferral negotiations with their players...

"This is a recommendation and not a directive as there are clubs who have stated no requirement to take immediate action at this time. Further conditions may be agreed at a local level through discussions between individual clubs and players.

"The current position in respect of the Championship is that clubs last week agreed to conduct wage negotiations with players at a local level, while making financial information available to support their position.

"A number of Championship clubs have concluded agreements with players and others will be holding discussions this week."

The EFL and PFA will also form a working group of six club captains and PFA delegates from League One and Two, supported by a representative nominated by the PFA, to engage in dialogue in respect of players' wages.

"While the working group will not be a formal negotiating body, it will help to ensure that players are fully informed as they continue to hold discussions with individual clubs," the EFL added.

There will, however, be no collective pay deal for the top flight, with the players said to be in negotiations over an amiable wage cut on a club-by-club basis. Southampton were the first to announce last week that first-team players will defer 10 per cent of wages.

